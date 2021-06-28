PM Garibashvili Taps New Guria Governor

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili today tapped Giorgi Urushadze as the Governor of the Guria region, after the previous holder resigned from the post on June 26.

Urushadze previously served at the National Agency for State Property, and at the Service Agency of Finance Ministry before that, the Government Administration’s press service reported.

Previous Guria Governor Giorgi Sakhokia was meanwhile appointed as an adviser at the Agency for State Care. Initially, Sakhokia was tapped as the Governor on February 9, by former PM Giorgi Gakharia, after having served as his Deputy Head of Government Administration for a year.

Sakhokia’s resignation followed the recent replacement of two other Gakharia-appointed Governors, in Samegrelo – Zemo Svaneti and Shida Kartli regions.

