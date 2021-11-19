Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 23% in January-October 2021

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in January-October 2021 increased by 23% compared to the same period last year, reaching USD 11.35 billion, according to preliminary results published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 19.

Exports increased by 24.9% year-over-year, reaching USD 3.39 billion, while imports grew by 22.3%, to USD 7.96 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 4.57 billion, constituting 40.2% of the trade turnover in January-October 2021.

Turkey headed the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 1.68 billion, followed by Russia with USD 1.29 billion, China with USD 1.23 billion, Azerbaijan with USD 892.1 million, and the United States with USD 643.7 million.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 520.6 million, followed by Russia with USD 481.8 million, Azerbaijan with USD 443.4 million, Turkey with USD 260.1 million, and Ukraine with USD 245.3 million.

Turkey, Russia, China, the U.S., and Azerbaijan were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 1.4 billion, USD 812.2 million, USD 705.2 million, USD 492.5 million, and USD 448.7 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates were on top of the list of export commodities in January-October with USD 655.6 million; followed by ferroalloys – USD 377.9 million; cars – USD 373.3 million; wine or fresh grapes – USD 189.1 million; spirits – USD 121.99 million; mineral waters – USD 118.4 million; nuts – USD 90 million; medicines – USD 79.6 million; nitrogen fertilizers – USD 76.4 million; t-shirts – USD 54.1 million; other commodities – USD 1.26 billion.

Cars were first on the list of import commodities with USD 706.7 million; followed by petroleum oils – USD 651.9 million; copper ores and concentrates – USD 564.8 million; medicines – USD 298.7 million; petroleum gases – USD 235.8 million; telephone sets – USD 173.6 million; automatic data processing machines – USD 123.9 million; vaccines, blood, and immune products – USD 100.3 million; vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 91.7 million; wheat and meslin – USD 78.65 million; other commodities – USD 4.9 billion.

Also Read: