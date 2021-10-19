Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 22.3% in January-September 2021

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in January-September 2021 increased by 22.3% compared to the same period last year, reaching USD 10.01 billion, according to preliminary estimates published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on October 19.

Exports increased by 24% year-over-year, reaching USD 2.98 billion, while imports grew by 21.6%, to USD 7.03 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 4.05 billion, constituting 40.4% of the trade turnover in January-September 2021.

Turkey headed the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 1.48 billion, followed by Russia with USD 1.15 billion, China with USD 1.08 billion, Azerbaijan with USD 789.8 million, and the United States with USD 562.3 million.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 478.3 million, followed by Russia with USD 426.2 million, Azerbaijan with USD 400.2 million, Turkey with USD 233.3 million, and Ukraine with USD 216 million.

Turkey, Russia, China, the U.S., and Azerbaijan were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 1.2 billion, USD 718.8 million, USD 599.9 million, USD 442 million, and USD 389.7 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates were on top of the list of export commodities in January-September with USD 571.7 million; followed by cars – USD 338.2 million; ferroalloys – USD 316.5 million; wine or fresh grapes – USD 166.8 million; spirits – USD 105.8 million; mineral waters – USD 104.1 million; medicines – USD 72.6 million; nuts – USD 70 million; nitrogen fertilizers – USD 65.5 million; t-shirts – USD 49.12 million; other commodities – USD 1.1 billion.

Cars were first on the list of import commodities with USD 632.5 million; followed by petroleum oils – USD 576.3 million; copper ores and concentrates – USD 530.2 million; medicines – USD 257.3 million; petroleum gases – USD 207.4 million; telephone sets – USD 157.6 million; automatic data processing machines – USD 110.9 million; vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 86.1 million; vaccines, blood, and immune products – 84.3 USD; wheat and meslin – USD 67.8 million; other commodities – USD 4.3 billion.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)