Georgia’s GDP Growth 6.9% in September

29/10/2021 - 13:31
Georgia’s real GDP increased by 6.9% year-over-year in September, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on October 29.

Geostat said growth was registered in financial and insurance activities; transportation and storage; manufacturing; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; hotels and restaurants; arts; entertainment and recreation; real estate activities; trade. A decline was posted in construction.

Real GDP also grew by 11.3% in January-Septmeber 2021, according to the rapid estimates.

