Three Georgian Citizens Released from Tskhinvali Custody

Three Georgian citizens arbitrarily detained by occupying forces of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia were released to Georgia proper late on October 6, the State Security Security Service (SSG) confirmed to Civil.ge today.

The SSG said on October 5 the three citizens had been detained nearby Ergneti village of Gori municipality, in the occupied region.

The security service of the Russian-occupied Tskhinvali Region claimed on October 5 that four persons had “illegally” crossed the dividing line. According to the statement, they encountered the Kremlin-backed forces and attempted to flee back to Georgia proper, with one of them managing to and the three others ending up in detention.

The Kremlin-backed authorities claimed one of the detainees fell 10-12 meters and received injuries during the escape attempt.

