Barbed wires near Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. Fall 2018. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
News

Three Georgian Citizens Released from Tskhinvali Custody

07/10/2021 - 15:00
8 1 minute read

Three Georgian citizens arbitrarily detained by occupying forces of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia were released to Georgia proper late on October 6, the State Security Security Service (SSG) confirmed to Civil.ge today.

The SSG said on October 5 the three citizens had been detained nearby Ergneti village of Gori municipality, in the occupied region.

The security service of the Russian-occupied Tskhinvali Region claimed on October 5 that four persons had “illegally” crossed the dividing line. According to the statement, they encountered the Kremlin-backed forces and attempted to flee back to Georgia proper, with one of them managing to and the three others ending up in detention.

The Kremlin-backed authorities claimed one of the detainees fell 10-12 meters and received injuries during the escape attempt.

Read also: 

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
07/10/2021 - 15:00
8 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Gakharia Proposes Trilateral Sakrebulo Talks to GD, UNM

07/10/2021 - 16:13

Georgia Allows Booster Shots for Citizens over 50

07/10/2021 - 12:44

COVID Georgia Live Blog: 2,228 New Cases, 1,711 More Recoveries, 28 Deaths

07/10/2021 - 11:37

Georgian-Turkish-Azerbaijani Defense Ministerial Concludes

06/10/2021 - 17:44
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button