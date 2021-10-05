Barbed wires near Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. Fall 2018. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi Says Three Citizens Detained in Tskhinvali Region

05/10/2021 - 14:43
16 Less than a minute

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) reported today that the occupying forces of Tskhinvali Region/ South Ossetia have arbitrarily detained three Georgian citizens on the occupied territory nearby Ergneti village of Gori municipality.

The SSG said one of the persons will soon be handed over to the central Georgian Government, adding work is ongoing to secure the release of the other two citizens.

The Security Service said it activated the European Union Monitoring Mission-administered hotline immediately after the detention and it also informed the co-chairs of Geneva International Discussions.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

