New Ambassadors to Ukraine, Poland, Netherlands, Sweden, Mexico Appointed

Georgia has named new Ambassadors to Ukraine, Poland, Netherlands, Sweden, and Mexico, announced the Foreign Ministry late on October 3.

Giorgi Zakarashvili was appointed as the Ambassador to Ukraine. He had served as the director of the Foreign Ministry’s Political Department since 2019, and before that as the envoy to the Georgian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Moscow. He has also in the past served at Georgia’s Embassy to Ukraine in 2012-2016, and held several positions at the Foreign Ministry beforehand.

Zurab Beridze was appointed as the Ambassador to Poland. He had was the Head of the Georgian Foreign Minister’s Secretariat since 2018. He has previously served as Georgia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria (2014-2018), as well as to Romania and Moldova (2004-2008). A Doctor of Historical Sciences, Beridze has worked in the diplomatic service since 1991.

David Solomonia was appointed as the Ambassador to the Netherlands. Since 2017, Solomonia had served as the Ambassador to Brazil. He has held various positions in diplomatic service since 1995.

Irakli Khutsurauli was appointed as the Ambassador to Sweden. He was worked in the diplomatic service since 2003, and held positions at Georgia’s Embassies to Italy, and Switzerland.

Zaza Gabunia, former Georgian Dream MP, was appointed Ambassador to Mexico.

