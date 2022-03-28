Top Diplomat in occupied Abkhazia Inal Ardzinba meeting with Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister. Photo: Apsny Press
Abkhaz Diplomat Concludes Moscow Trip

28/03/2022 - 19:54
Chief Diplomat of occupied Abkhazia, Inal Ardzinba, concluded his latest trip to Moscow today, after meeting with Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa.

The two diplomats spoke about Abkhaz-Russian cooperation and expanding the Moscow-backed authorities’ contacts in the Middle East, Sokhumi-based Apsnypress news agency reported on March 28.

Having arrived in Russia on March 22, Ardzinba took a week-long trip to the Russian capital for the second time in two months.

During the trip, Ardzinba also held meetings with Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, State Duma lawmakers and State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Dmitry Mezentsev, among others.

