UNM Continues to Reorganize

The United National Movement, Georgia’s largest opposition party, has continued its internal reorganization, establishing today a 13-member secretariat.

The members of the secretariat are as follows:

General Secretary – Petre Tsiskarishvili

Deputy General Secretary, Administrative Issues Secretary – Zura Melikishvili

Political Secretary – Akaki Minashvili

Foreign Affairs Secretary – Tinatin Bokuchava

Analytical Affairs Secretary – Giorgi Targamadze

Strategic Development and Reforms Secretary – Ana Gogoladze

Regional Secretary – Giorgi Botkoveli

Organizational Secretary – Bacho Dolidze

Legal and Electoral Issues Secretary – Levan Bezhashvili

Anti-Corruption Issues Secretary – Levan Khabeishvili

PR and Communications Secretary – Dimitri Chikovani

Media Relations Secretary – Giorgi Pataraia

Strategic Communications Secretary – Nika Oboladze

General Secretary Petre Tsiskarishvili said with the changes the UNM hopes to divide responsibilities up to more efficiently address issues in the judicial and electoral systems, improve day-to-day management of the party and devise its plans for the future.

The largest opposition party kicked off the reorganization on January 10, appointing Koba Nakopia as the chair of its Political Council and Tsiskarishvili as the General Secretary.

Party leader Nika Melia said then that an “active process of renewal” would continue in both Tbilisi and regional branches of the party.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)