All Mayoral Candidates for October 2 Elections

Overall 241 candidates are running in mayoral races for Georgia’s five self-governing cities and 59 municipalities in hotly-contested local elections of October 2. 16 candidates are running in Tbilisi, six in southern industrial city of Rustavi, five in Kutaisi in western Imereti region, three in port city of Poti and ten in coastal city of Batumi. 201 candidates are running in remaining 59 municipalities. Only two candidates will be running in 14 of these municipalities/self-governing cities. The candidates need to garner 50% plus 1 vote to claim victory. Elections are not held in Russian-occupied municipalities of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia regions.

Below is the list of mayoral candidates in all Georgian municipalities. The candidates are listed in the same order as they will appear on ballot papers:

Cities

Tbilisi mayoral candidates: read here.

Rustavi

5. Davit Kirkitadze – United National Movement – backed by European Georgia, Lelo for Georgia

6. Vazha Bakhturidze – European Democrats

8. Tornike Arevadze – Alliance of Patriots

25. Beka Liluashvili – For Georgia

27. Elguja Kochiashvili – Tetrebi (Whites)

41. Nino Latsabidze – Georgian Dream

Kutaisi

1. Andro Losaberidze – Third Force

5. Khatia Dekanoidze – United National Movement, backed by European Georgia, Girchi – More Freedom

25. Giorgi Goguadze – For Georgia

37. Irina Saginadze – Free Georgia

41. Iosebi Khakhaleishvili – Georgian Dream

Batumi

5. Giorgi Kirtadze – UNM, backed by EG, Droa, Lelo, Third Force



8. Bondo Guguladze – Alliance of Patriots



25. Irakli Mikeladze – For Georgia

30. Anzhelika Zakharova – Workers’ Socialist Party

40 Ednar Bagrationi – Sakhe + (Face +)

41. Archil Chikovani – Georgian Dream

45. Giorgi Putkaradze – Girchi – More Freedom

50. Ramaz Adadze – Green Party

51. Gia Khalvashi – Nominated by an initiative group

52. Kakhaber Tsiskaridze – Nominated by an initiative group

Poti

5. Gigi Ugulava – UNM, backed by European Georgia



25. Giorgi Absaridze – For Georgia

41. Beka Vacharadze – Georgian Dream

Municipalities

Kakheti Region

Sagarejo

5. Davit Javakhishvili – United National Movement

9. Ekaterine Kvlividze – Lelo for Georgia

41. Avtandil Gulikasvili – Georgian Dream

Gurjaani

5. Sergi Kakalashvili – United National Movement, backed by EG

41. Zurab Utiashvili – Georgian Dream

Signagi

5. Zaza Papuashvili – United National Movement

37. Gia Khukhiashvili – Free Georgia

41. Malkhaz Begiashvili – Georgian Dream

Dedoplistskaro

5. Tamaz Kochlamazashvili – United National Movement

41. Nikoloz Janiashvili – Georgian Dream

Lagodekhi

1. Malkhaz Nozadze – Third Force

41. Jondo Mdivnishvili – Georgian Dream

Kvareli

5. Aleksandre Mtchedlishvili – United National Movement

8. Revaz Chokhadari – Alliance of Patriots

25. Giorgi Gigiloshvili – For Georgia

41. Givi Zautashvili – Georgian Dream

Telavi

5. Giorgi Botkoveli – United National Movement, backed by European Georgia



25. Giga Orkodashvili – For Georgia

41. Levan Andriashvili – Georgian Dream

Akhmeta

5. Zurab Otiashvili – United National Movement

41. Aleksi Pitskhelauri – Georgian Dream

Mtskheta-Mtianeti Region

Mtskheta

5. Zaal Udumashvili – United National Movement

8. Nana Devdariani – Alliance of Patriots

13. Deniza Sumbadze – Georgia

25. Ana Buchukuri – For Georgia

41. Dimitri Zurabishvili – Georgian Dream

Dusheti

5. Leonide Kvirkveishvili – United National Movement

25. Tengiz Zhamutashvili – For Georgia

41. Manana Narimanidze – Georgian Dream

Kazbegi

5. Imeda Shiolashvili – United National Movement

9. Vazha Seturidze – Lelo

25. Giorgi Gomiashvili – For Georgia

38. Manuchar Dvalishvili – Tamaz Mechiauri for Unified Georgia

41. Bakuri Avsajanishvili – Georgian Dream

51. Khvicha Tsiklauri – Nominated by an initiative group

Tianeti

5. Ilia Archemashvili – United National Movement

25. Tamaz Iarajuli – For Georgia

38. Tamaz Mechiauri – Tamaz Metchiauri for Unified Georgia

41. Levan Tsiklauri – Georgian Dream

Kvemo Kartli Region

Gardabani

5. Besik Kakhabrishvili – United National Movement

8. Aleksandre Vamleti – Alliance of Patriots

42. Davit Kargareteli – Georgian Dream

Marneuli

2. Akmamed Imamkuliev – European Georgia

5. Eldar Mustafaev – United National Movement

41. Kenan Omarov – Georgian Dream

Bolnisi

5. Vakhtang Chagelishvili – UNM



41. Davit Sherazadishvili – Georgian Dream

Dmanisi

5. Giorgi Tatuashvili – United National Movement, backed by European Georgia

41. Koba Muradashvili – Georgian Dream

Tsalka

5. Ruslan Khutsishvili – UNM

12. Emzar Dimitradze – Law and Justice

41. Ilia Sabadze – Georgian Dream

51. Odisei Kesidi – Nominated by an initiative Group

Tetritskaro

2. Nino Davitashvili – European Georgia

5. Vano Magalashvili – United National Movement

41. Giorgi Tsiklauri – Georgian Dream

Shida Kartli Region

Gori

2. Eter Jalagania – European Georgia

5. Vasil Makharashvili – United National Movement

25. Konstantine Ananiashvili – For Georgia

41. Vladimer Khinxhegashvili – Georgian Dream

Kaspi

2. Akaki Gejadze – European Georgia

5. Nugzar Noniashvili – United National Movement

25. Giorgi Bestavashvili – For Georgia

37. Shota Tkhilishvili – Free Georgia

41. Vakhtang Maisuradze – Georgian Dream

44. Besik Bogveli – People’s Party

Kareli

5. Nikoloz Akhalkatsi – United National Movement

9. Genadi Chutkerashvili – Lelo for Georgia

25. Vakhtang Gogichashvili – For Georgia

37. Zviad Mekvabidze – Free Georgia

41. Zaza Guliashvili – Georgian Dream

Khashuri

5. Ioseb Buadze – United National Movement

25. Zviad Tepnadze – For Georgia

41. Tengiz Chitiashvili – Georgian Dream

53. Samson Khitarishvili – Nominated by an initiative Group

54. Valeri Gelashvili – Nominated by an initiative Group

Samtskhe-Javakheti Region

Borjomi

5. Givi Jolbordi – UNM

41. Otar Arbolishvili – Georgian Dream

Akhaltsikhe

2. Zurab Sadeteishvili – European Georgia

5. Davit Baliashvili – United National Movement

9. Manuchar Chachanidze – Lelo for Georgia

25. Giorgi Arveladze – For Georgia

37. Mikheil Ketiladze – Free Georgia

41. Irakli Lazarashvili – Georgian Dream

Adigeni

5. Marekh Datiashvili – United National Movement



41. Gocha Kimadze – Georgian Dream

Aspindza

5. Giorgi Giorgadze – United National Movement, backed by European Georgia

41. Rostom Magrakvelidze – Georgian Dream

Akhalkalaki

2. Arsen Karapetyan – European Georgia

5. Melik Raisyan – United National Movement

41. Melkon Makaryan – Georgian Dream

Ninotsminda

5. Avak Bdoyan – United National Movement

41. Anivard Mosoyan – Georgian Dream

51. Suren Mosoyan – Nominated by an initiative Goup

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti Region

Oni

5. Vazha Tsetsadze – United National Movement

25. Imeda Meshvildishvili – For Georgia

41. Sergo Khidesheli – Georgian Dream

Ambrolauri

2. Maia Katsitadze – European Georgia

5. Elguja Gurgenidze – United National Movement

25. Parnaoz Bakuradze – For Georgia

41. Zviad Mkheidze – Georgian Dream

Tsageri

5. Madona Bendeliani – United National Movement

25. Besarion Bendeliani – For Georgia

41. Giorgi Nemsadze – Georgian Dream

Lentekhi

25. Jamlat Gvidiani – For Georgia

41. Gia Oniani – Georgian Dream

Imereti Region

Kharagauli

5. Davit Maglaperidze – United National Movement, backed by EG

8. Lia Ptskialadze -Alliance of Patriots

9. Mikheil Chipashvili – Lelo for Georgia

25. Varlam Tavzarashvili – For Georgia

41. Koba Lursmanashvili – Georgian Dream

Terjola

41. Lasha Gogiashvili – Georgian Dream

51. Bezhan Butskhrikidze- Nominated by an initiative group, backed by UNM, EG

Sachkhere

5. Irine Grdzelishvili – UNM

41. Levan Ivanashvili – Georgian Dream

Zestaponi

5. Bakar Khijakadze – United National Movement

25. Lasha Tskhadadze – For Georgia

41 Vasil Gvelesiani – Georgian Dream

Bagdati

5. Giorgi Robakidze – United National Movement, backed by EG

25. Vladimer Vardzieli – Gakharia – For Georgia

41. Kakha Enukidze – Georgian Dream

51. Aleksandre Davituliani – Nominated by an initiative group

Vani

5. Badri Meburishvili – United National Movement, backed by EG

41. Aleksandre Gogorishvili – Georgian Dream

Samtredia

2. Zhukiana Popkhadze – European Georgia

5. Mamuka Bibileishvili – United National Movement

9. Badri Kapanadze – Lelo for Georgia

41. Davit Bakhtadze – Georgian Dream

Khoni

2. Zurab Jibukhaia – European Georgia – backed by UNM

41. Lado Jurkhadze – Georgian Dream

Chiatura

25. Usupi Bitsadze – For Georgia

41. Givi Modebadze – Georgian Dream

51. Nodar Chachanidze – independent, endorsed by UNM, EG, Droa, Lelo, Third Force

Tkibuli

1. Giorgi Porchkhidze – Third Force

5. Besik Zosiashvili – United National Movement, backed by EG

25. Sandro Sakhvadze – For Georgia

38. Gela Chivadze – Tamaz Mechiauri for United Georgia

41. Davit Cherkezishvili – Georgian Dream

Tskaltubo

1. Zviad Bagdavadze -Third Force

5. Zaza Metreveli – United National Movement, backed by EG

25. Rusudan Silagadze – For Georgia

41. Genadi Balanchivadze – Georgian Dream

Guria Region

Ozurgeti

5. Irakli Glonti – United National Movement

25. Givi Tsetskladze – For Georgia

41. Avtandil Talakvadze – Georgian Dream

54. Gocha Dzimistarishvili – Nominated by an initiative Group

56. Konstantine Sharashenidze – Nominated by an initiative Group

Lanchkhuti

25. Elguja Kalandarishvili – For Georgia

35. Lia Mukhashavria – Tribune, backed by UNM, EG, Lelo, Nino Burjanadze’s United Georgia

41. Aleksandre Sarishvili – Georgian Dream

Chokhatauri

5. Nona Sikharulidze – United National Movement

9. Malkaz Chkhikvadze – Lelo for Georgia

25. Paata Berishvili – For Georgia

41. Davit Sharashidze – Georgian Dream

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti Region

Mestia

9. Gegi Guledani – Lelo, supported by United National Movement, EG

25. Malkhaz Udesiani – For Georgia

41 Kapiton Zhorzholiani – Georgian Dream

48. Beka Dadeshkeliani – Anna Dolidze’s For People party

Abasha

5. Nugzar Tsiklauri – United National Movement

9. Vazha Gabelaia – Lelo

25. Avtandil Bokuchava – For Georgia

41. Giga Gabelaia – Georgian Dream

Senaki

5. Koba Nakopia – United National Movement, backed by EG

25. Giorgi Sitchinava – For Georgia

41. Vakhtang Gadelia – Georgian Dream

43. Apoloni Garuchava – Third Way

Martvili

5. Teimuraz Janashia – United National Movement, backed by EG

25. Lasha Lekishvili – For Georgia

41. Tornike Janashia – Georgian Dream

Khobi

2. Lasha Nikoladze – European Georgia

5. Besiki Shengelia – United National Movement

25. Badri Jobava – For Georgia

41. Davit Bukia – Georgian Dream

Zugdidi

5. Anzor Melia – UNM, backed by European Georgia

8. Ilia Chachibaia – Alliance of Patriots

25. Giorgi Shengelia – For Georgia

41. Mamuka Tsotseria – Georgian Dream

Tsalenjikha

5. Giorgi Kharchilava – United National Movement, backed by EG

9. Tamari Belkania – Lelo for Georgia

25. Khvicha Mebonia – For Georgia

41. Goga Gulordava – Georgian Dream

Chkhorotsku

5. Badri Karchava – UNM

25. Shengeli Jikia – For Georgia

41. Dato Gogua – Georgian Dream

Adjara Autonomous Republic

Keda

5. Ramin Beridze – UNM

25. Elguja Nakashidze – For Georgia

41. Rolandi Beridze – Georgian Dream

Kobuleti

5. Bondo Tedoradze – United National Movement, backed by European Georgia

25. Irakli Beridze – For Georgia

41. Levan Zoidze – Georgian Dream

Shuakhevi

5. Roin Zoidze – United National Movement, backed by European Georgia

8. Giorgi Tarieladze – Alliance of Patriots

25. Shalva Gogitidze – For Georgia

41. Omar Takidze – Georgian Dream

Khelvachauri

5. Misha Bolkvadze – United National Movement, backed by EG

25. Jumber Beridze – For Georgia

41. Zaza Diasamidze – Georgian Dream

Khulo

5. Gogita Solomonidze – United National Movement, backed by European Georgia

25. Gia Abuladze – For Georgia

41. Vakhtang Beridze – Georgian Dream

In Tbilisi, the UNM, European Georgia, Girchi – More Freedom and Droa parties have agreed to cooperate, with UNM’s Nika Melia running as mayoral candidate, Droa’s leader Elene Khoshtaria named as Sakrebulo majoritarian candidate, while Tsotne Koberidze of Girchi-More Freedom being their vice-mayoral pick. In Tbilisi, the UNM, European Georgia, Girchi – More Freedom and Droa parties have agreed to cooperate, with UNM’s Nika Melia running as mayoral candidate, Droa’s leader Elene Khoshtaria named as Sakrebulo majoritarian candidate, while Tsotne Koberidze of Girchi-More Freedom being their vice-mayoral pick. As for their cooperation in the municipalities outside the capital, Droa party told Civil.ge they are endorsing coordinated mayoral candidates, albeit in words only, as they largely lack party structure in regions. Girchi – More Freedom told Civil.ge they are openly backing UNM’s Nika Melia in Tbilisi and Khatia Dekanoidze in Kutaisi, while they expect their voters in other municipalities to vote for any opposition candidates. European Georgia has its own candidates in nine municipalities, among them in Khoni, agreed with other opposition parties. Further, EG is backing other opposition candidates in 27 municipalities, including independent ones in Terjola and Chiatura.

