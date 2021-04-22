Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 30 Mln

22/04/2021 - 17:41


The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 30 million on the foreign exchange auction on April 22.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to GEL 3.4447 per USD. The official exchange rate for April 23 was determined at GEL 3.4462 per USD.

Today’s auction was the seventh this year, with a total of USD 212.9 million sold in the previous six.

