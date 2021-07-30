Georgia’s GDP Growth 18.7% in June

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 18.7% year-over-year in June, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on July 30.

Geostat said growth was registered in manufacturing, financial and insurance activities, transportation and storage, trade, hotels and restaurants, real estate, and construction. A decline was posted in mining and quarrying.

Real GDP also grew by 12.7% in January-June 2021, according to the rapid estimates.

Georgia’s GDP had declined by 6.1% in June 2020 year-over-year.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)