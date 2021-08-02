Wrestler Kajaia Wins Silver in Tokyo 2020

Georgian athlete Iakob Kajaia, 27, won today Olympic silver in 130kg Greco-Roman wrestling, the sixth medal for Georgia in Tokyo 2020 games.

Kajaia lost to Cuban Mijain Lopez Nunez, now four-time Olympic gold medalist, in the final battle today. Before the final, Kajaia defeated Chile’s Yasmani Acosta in yesterday’s semi-finals.

This was the second Olympics and first Olympic medal for a Georgian wrestler. Earlier, Georgian judokas secured the country 1 Gold and 3 silvers, and Georgian weightlifter Anton Pliesnoi ended with a Bronze two days ago.

35 Georgian athletes are competing in Tokyo, in 11 sports. The Georgian Government has promised to award gold winners with GEL 1 million (USD 324,000).

The 32nd Summer Olympics commenced in Tokyo on July 23, and will conclude on August 8.

