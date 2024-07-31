skip to content
Judoka Lasha Bekauri; Source: Forbes.ge
News

Judoka Lasha Bekauri Defends Olympic Title With First Gold for Georgia From Paris

Civil.ge Send an email 31/07/2024 - 20:54
1 minute read

Lasha Bekauri, 24, successfully defended his Olympic title after defeating Japan’s Murao Sanshiro in the men’s 90kg judo at the Olympic Games, giving the country its first gold medal from Paris. Bekauri is now a two-time Olympic champion. He also won the gold medal in the men’s 90 kg event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Georgia now has two Olympic medals. On July 30, judoka Tato Grigalashvili won the silver medal, the first medal for Georgia in Paris.

On August 1, another Georgian judoka, Ilia Sulamanidze, will compete in the men’s 100kg category.

Georgia has sent 28 athletes to the Paris Olympics, including seven women. The largest number of Georgian athletes, 10 in total, including three women, compete in judo.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 31/07/2024 - 20:54
1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Belgian Company to Carry out Maritime Infrastructure Construction Works for Anaklia Deep Sea Port

01/08/2024 - 15:17

Risch, Shaheen Welcome State Department Pausing U.S. Bilateral Assistance to Georgia

01/08/2024 - 12:01

Chair Cardin Welcomes “Accountability Measures in Response to Georgia’s Democratic Backsliding”

01/08/2024 - 00:20

US State Department: U.S.-Georgia Relations “At a Uniquely Challenging Moment”

31/07/2024 - 23:52
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button