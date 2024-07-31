Judoka Lasha Bekauri Defends Olympic Title With First Gold for Georgia From Paris

Lasha Bekauri, 24, successfully defended his Olympic title after defeating Japan’s Murao Sanshiro in the men’s 90kg judo at the Olympic Games, giving the country its first gold medal from Paris. Bekauri is now a two-time Olympic champion. He also won the gold medal in the men’s 90 kg event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Georgia now has two Olympic medals. On July 30, judoka Tato Grigalashvili won the silver medal, the first medal for Georgia in Paris.

On August 1, another Georgian judoka, Ilia Sulamanidze, will compete in the men’s 100kg category.

Georgia has sent 28 athletes to the Paris Olympics, including seven women. The largest number of Georgian athletes, 10 in total, including three women, compete in judo.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)