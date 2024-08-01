skip to content
Judoka Ilia Sulamanidze; Source: International Judo Federation
News

Judoka Ilia Sulamanidze Brings Georgia Silver Medal From Paris

Civil.ge Send an email 01/08/2024 - 20:08
Judoka Ilia Sulamanidze won Georgia’s third medal of the Paris Olympics- silver, after losing to Azerbaijan’s Zelym Kotsoiev in the men’s 100kg final.

Georgia has three Olympic medals from Paris so far, a gold by judoka Lasha Bekauri and two silvers, one by judoka Tato Grigalashvili and another by Ilia Sulamanidze.

Out of 28 Georgian athletes at the Paris Olympics (including seven women) the largest number- 10, in including three women, compete in judo.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

