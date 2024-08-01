Judoka Ilia Sulamanidze Brings Georgia Silver Medal From Paris

Judoka Ilia Sulamanidze won Georgia’s third medal of the Paris Olympics- silver, after losing to Azerbaijan’s Zelym Kotsoiev in the men’s 100kg final.

Georgia has three Olympic medals from Paris so far, a gold by judoka Lasha Bekauri and two silvers, one by judoka Tato Grigalashvili and another by Ilia Sulamanidze.

Out of 28 Georgian athletes at the Paris Olympics (including seven women) the largest number- 10, in including three women, compete in judo.

