Christmas Eve Mass in Village Khizabavra. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
In Photos: Catholic Georgians Celebrating Christmas

25/12/2021 - 21:14
While the majority Orthodox Christians of Georgia observe Christmas on January 7 in accordance with Julian calendar, smaller Christian communities across the country celebrate the festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Civil Georgia’s Editor-in-Chief Otar Kobakhidze visited village Khizabavra in southern Satskhe-Javakheti region, where some 110 Catholic Georgian parishioners gathered despite minus 20 Celsius outside to celebrate Christmas Eve mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ.

Village Khizabavra, Aspindza Municipality, Samtskhe-Javakheti region. The Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, built in 1898-1900 seen in the distance.
The Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Cantors preparing for the mass

Father Akaki Chelidze addressing parishioners
Children expecting gifts from Santa

Baby Jesus statue

Fireworks after the mass

