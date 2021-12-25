In Photos: Catholic Georgians Celebrating Christmas

While the majority Orthodox Christians of Georgia observe Christmas on January 7 in accordance with Julian calendar, smaller Christian communities across the country celebrate the festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Civil Georgia’s Editor-in-Chief Otar Kobakhidze visited village Khizabavra in southern Satskhe-Javakheti region, where some 110 Catholic Georgian parishioners gathered despite minus 20 Celsius outside to celebrate Christmas Eve mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ.