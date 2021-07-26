Multinational Agile Spirit Drills Begin in Georgia

The U.S. and Georgia-led Agile Spirit 2021 multinational biennial military exercise kicked off today at the Senaki military base in western Georgia.

About 2500 troops from fifteen NATO members and partners – Georgia, the U.S., the UK, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, turkey, Latvia, Estonia, Germany, Azerbaijan, Spain, Canada, Italy and Lithuania – are participating in the drills on July 26 – August 6.

Of the military personnel, 1,600 are Georgian troops, 700 – U.S. servicemen while 250 from other participants, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa reported.

The drills will five cover locations in Georgia – Vaziani Training Area, Vaziani Military Airport, Orpholo Training Area, Senaki Air Base, and Sorta/Eki training area.

The exercises include command, staff, and field training, including airborne operations and live fire, according to the Georgian Defense Ministry.

These are the tenth Agile Spirit exercise hosted by Georgia. Launched in 2011, the drills were an annual U.S. Marine Forces Europe exercise between the U.S. and Georgian forces. But since 2018, it transitioned to a biennial U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise, to be held on every odd number year.

The drills aim to promote regional security and strengthen the capacities of Allied and partner countries.

