Georgia Participates in U.S.-led Trojan Footprint 2021 Drills

U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) on May 3 commenced its annual premier special operations forces exercise in Europe – Trojan Footprint 2021 – with Georgia serving as one of the host nation participants for the first time.

The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability between NATO allies, improving special operations forces’ ability to “counter myriad threats,” as well as on boosting “integration with conventional forces.”

Special operations forces from Germany, Spain, Ukraine, the UK, Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Romania are also participating in the U.S.-led training in the Black Sea region.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Georgia, the U.S. Army Green Berets will train with the Georgian Special Operations Forces in tactical training events in several locations across Georgia, Romania, Bulgaria, Montenegro, and North Macedonia, with the exercise set to conclude on May 14.

