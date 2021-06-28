Georgia completes Afghanistan troop withdrawal after last remaining unit returns home. Photo: Defense Ministry of Georgia.
Georgia Completes Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

28/06/2021 - 12:32
Georgia has completed withdrawing its troops stationed in Afghanistan after the last remaining unit of the 32nd Battalion returned home, Defense Ministry reported on June 28.

The 32nd Battalion, of Georgia’s Western Command’s 3rd Infantry Brigade, served in Afghanistan under U.S. command as part of the Resolute Support Mission.

Georgia began the drawdown on May 21, after the NATO Allies decided in April to begin withdrawing the Resolute Support Mission forces starting May.

Georgia had been part of NATO-led missions to Afghanistan since 2004, first participating in the International Security Assistance Force and then the RSM. Prior to the withdrawal, Georgia was contributing some 860 servicemen in Afghanistan. Overall, more than 20,000 Georgian troops have participated in multiple rotations since 2004.

