HMS Defender Makes Port Call in Batumi

British navy warship HMS Defender, a Type 45 air-defense destroyer, arrived today on a port call in Batumi on Georgia’s Black Sea coast.

British Embassy in Tbilisi dubbed the port call a “fantastic demonstration of UK’s work with Georgia on regional security.”

The HMS Defender was involved in an incident en route from Odessa, Ukraine to Georgia, as Russia said it chased the British warship out of Crimean waters, a claim denied by the UK. The international community, including the UK, does not recognize Russia’s claim on the waters of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

