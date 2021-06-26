HMS Defender in Batumi. Photo: Facebook / UK Embassy in Georgia
News

HMS Defender Makes Port Call in Batumi

26/06/2021 - 13:08
77 Less than a minute

British navy warship HMS Defender, a Type 45 air-defense destroyer, arrived today on a port call in Batumi on Georgia’s Black Sea coast.

British Embassy in Tbilisi dubbed the port call a “fantastic demonstration of UK’s work with Georgia on regional security.”

The HMS Defender was involved in an incident en route from Odessa, Ukraine to Georgia, as Russia said it chased the British warship out of Crimean waters, a claim denied by the UK. The international community, including the UK, does not recognize Russia’s claim on the waters of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
26/06/2021 - 13:08
77 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

EU Foreign Ministers Visit Tbilisi

26/06/2021 - 14:00

COVID Georgia Live Blog: 754 New Cases, 438 More Recoveries, 18 More Fatalities

26/06/2021 - 11:05

Public Defender’s 2020 Human Rights Report

24/06/2021 - 15:20

Georgian FM Visits Brussels

24/06/2021 - 12:56
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button