HMS Defender Makes Port Call in Batumi
British navy warship HMS Defender, a Type 45 air-defense destroyer, arrived today on a port call in Batumi on Georgia’s Black Sea coast.
British Embassy in Tbilisi dubbed the port call a “fantastic demonstration of UK’s work with Georgia on regional security.”
Thank you for the warm welcome to Georgia!
— UK in Georgia
— UK in Georgia (@UKinGeorgia) June 26, 2021
The HMS Defender was involved in an incident en route from Odessa, Ukraine to Georgia, as Russia said it chased the British warship out of Crimean waters, a claim denied by the UK. The international community, including the UK, does not recognize Russia’s claim on the waters of the annexed Crimean peninsula.
