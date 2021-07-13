Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 21.3% in January-June

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first half of 2021 was USD 6.2 billion – an increase of 21.3% compared to the same period last year, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on July 13.

Exports increased by 25.5% year-on-year reaching USD 1.9 billion, while imports increased by 19.5%, to USD 4.3 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 2.4 billion, constituting 39.2% of the trade turnover in January-June 2021.

