Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-May 2021

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first five months of 2021 was USD 5 billion – an increase of 18.2% compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on June 21.

Exports increased by 24.4% year-on-year reaching USD 1.5 billion, while imports increased by 15.7%, to USD 3.5 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 1.9 billion, constituting 38.7% of the trade turnover in January-May 2021.

Turkey topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 758.1 million in January-May 2021, followed by Russia with USD 598.7 million, China with USD 552 million, Azerbaijan with USD 408.1 million, and the United States with USD 277.2 million.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 262.5 million, followed by Russia with USD 205.3 million, Azerbaijan with USD 195.6 million, Turkey with USD 133.3 million, and Ukraine with USD 116.9 million.

Turkey, Russia, China, the U.S., and Azerbaijan were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 624.8 million, USD 393.4 million, USD 289.6 million, USD 224.9 million, and USD 212.6 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates were on top of the list of export commodities in January-May with USD 327.2 million, followed by cars with – USD 165.5 million; ferroalloys – USD 144.3 million; wine or fresh grapes – USD 85.7 million; spirits – USD 57.4 million; mineral waters – USD 52.8 million; nitrogen fertilizers – USD 46 million; medicines – USD 36.4 million; nuts – USD 33.7 million; t-shirts – USD 29.4 million; other commodities – USD 559.6 million.

Cars topped the list of import commodities with USD 309.2 million, followed by petroleum oils – USD 255.4 million; copper ores and concentrates – USD 233.9 million; petroleum gases – USD 158.9 million; medicines – USD 138.2 million; telephone sets – USD 79.2 million; vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 51.5 million; moving, grading, extracting, or boring machinery – USD 42.3 million; electricity – USD 36.3 million; wheat and meslin – USD 34.9 million; other commodities – USD 2.1 billion.

