Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Growth 25.8% in May

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 25.8% year-on-year in May, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on June 30.

Geostat said growth was registered in almost all sectors, while the most significant contributions to the GDP increase came from manufacturing, financial and insurance activities, trade, real estate, hotels and restaurants, construction, transportation and storage.

Real GDP also grew by 11.5% in January-May 2021, according to the rapid estimates.

In May 2020, Georgia’s real GDP declined by 13.5% year-on-year.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)