Annual Inflation Spikes at 9.9% in June

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in June spiked at 9.9%, at a ten-year high, while on a monthly basis consumer prices increased by 0.7%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on July 2.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (22% increase), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (10.5% increase) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (8.8% increase), according to Geostat.

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2.7% increase), recreation and culture (1.6% increase), restaurants and hotels (1% increase), transport (0.4% increase), food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.2% increase).

