Photo: Markus Spiske via Unsplash
News

Annual Inflation Spikes at 9.9% in June

02/07/2021 - 12:49
14 1 minute read

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in June spiked at 9.9%, at a ten-year high, while on a monthly basis consumer prices increased by 0.7%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on July 2.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (22% increase), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (10.5% increase) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (8.8% increase), according to Geostat.

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2.7% increase), recreation and culture (1.6% increase), restaurants and hotels (1% increase), transport (0.4% increase), food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.2% increase).

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
02/07/2021 - 12:49
14 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Growth 25.8% in May

30/06/2021 - 13:41

Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-May 2021

21/06/2021 - 13:18

Q1’21 GDP Down by 4.5%

18/06/2021 - 11:39

Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-May 2021 (Express Data)

14/06/2021 - 12:44
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button