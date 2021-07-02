Annual Inflation Spikes at 9.9% in June
Georgia’s annual inflation rate in June spiked at 9.9%, at a ten-year high, while on a monthly basis consumer prices increased by 0.7%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on July 2.
The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (22% increase), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (10.5% increase) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (8.8% increase), according to Geostat.
Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2.7% increase), recreation and culture (1.6% increase), restaurants and hotels (1% increase), transport (0.4% increase), food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.2% increase).
Also Read:
- Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Growth 25.8% in May
- Georgian Central Bank Keeps Key Rate at 9.5%
- Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-May 2021
- Q1’21 FDI USD 125.4 Mln, Down by 28.3%
- Annual Inflation 7.7% in May
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)