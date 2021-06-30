Georgia in UK-Germany Foreign Policy Declaration

A freshly unveiled first bilateral UK-Germany agreement on foreign and security policy issues underlined among others the two countries’ “support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and for the full implementation of the 2008 ceasefire agreement.”

It also said the two countries reaffirm their “shared commitment to security, stability, prosperity, democracy and the rule of law in Eastern Europe and the Southern Caucasus and support multilateral cooperation.”

“We continue to support reform processes in all six countries of the region in order to achieve tangible progress for the public, and to increase the partner countries’ resilience to internal and external shocks,” the document noted, also “emphasizing the importance of sustainable reform implementation, particularly regarding rule of law and good governance and pressing issues including climate change.”

The United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, Dominic Raab, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas signed the joint declaration today.