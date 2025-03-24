Germany Introduces Further Entry Bans on GD Officials

German Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on March 24 that it introduced further entry bans on Georgian Dream officials responsible for crackdown on pro-EU protesters.

The Ministry noted that Georgians have been protesting for several months “in favor of a future in the EU and against the course of the Georgian leadership.” It further noted that protesters “continue to face intimidation, arrests and violence” adding that those responsible for the repression had been subjected to additional German sanctions, without however, specifying the number and names of concrete individuals.

On December 31, 2024 Germany issued entry bans for nine people “primarily responsible for the violence against protesters and opposition members in Georgia.”

Also in December 2024 Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, has announced that no new development cooperation projects with Georgia would be approved or commissioned, and that no loan agreements would be signed.

Amid democratic backsliding, human rights abuses and repression, Georgian Dream officials and “regime enablers” have been sanctioned by Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, UK and the U.S.

