The Daily Beat: 3 March

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have announced additional sanctions against dozens of individuals responsible for human rights violations in Georgia, with Estonia specifically targeting judges, prosecutors, police officers, and other officials accused of enforcing repressive measures on behalf of the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party.

The Venice Commission, in its urgent opinion, stated that the amendments to Georgia’s Code of Administrative Offenses and the Law on Assemblies and Demonstrations need to be thoroughly revisited and reviewed through an appropriate law-making process. The Commission remarked that these amendments include several vague and broadly defined provisions, which grant authorities excessive discretion in their implementation. Additionally, the lack of clarity in the legal framework “increases the risk of abuse.”

The German Foreign Ministry has stated that Mzia Amaghlobeli, the founder of Batumelebi/Netgazeti, “will appear in court tomorrow after being in detention for over a month.” They emphasized that she must be released immediately. The Ministry criticized the Georgian Dream for its ongoing campaign of intimidation against journalists, protesters, and the opposition, affirming their support for those fighting for freedom.

On March 3, the committees of the GD Parliament approved several controversial legislative initiatives during their first reading. These bills include adding treason to the Criminal Code, a draft of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and amendments to the Law on Broadcasting that impose stricter regulations on media content and foreign funding. The proposals were put forward by GD MPs and the pseudo-opposition group People’s Power. For more details on the repressive legislation introduced by the GD, click here.

Temur Katamadze’s health has significantly deteriorated as his hunger strike reaches day 47 without medical supervision. Since refusing medical examinations on February 15, he has lost over 20 kg and struggles to move. His lawyer, Mariam Gabroshvili, stressed the importance of his well-being for the upcoming court proceedings on his refugee status. For more updates on the Georgian resistance, follow our live blog: Resistance 2025.