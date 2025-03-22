German Court Refuses to Recognize Georgia as Safe Country

The administrative court of Berlin has refused to consider Georgia a safe country of origin in asylum proceedings in Germany. The relevant statement was published on the court’s website on Friday, March 21. In December 2023, the German authorities had placed Georgia on the list of safe countries for asylum procedures. The Berlin court has now called this into question and reconsidered the rejection of two Georgian refugees’ applications on the grounds that their home country was a safe country.

The case was filed by two Georgian spouses who stated that they had worked in the Georgian public sector and had taken part in pro-EU protests. For this, the husband was sacked and the wife was reprimanded, the applicants argued.

“There are significant doubts as to whether the definition of Georgia as a safe country of origin complies with EU law,” the verdict said. It noted that the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, earlier in the case of Moldova, ruled that a country cannot be recognized as safe if part of its territory is not. In the case of Georgia, this applies to Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, the Berlin-based court said. It added that LGBT rights could also be infringed on the entire territory of Georgia.

The ruling means the Georgian couple can stay in Germany until a final judgement is handed down, an unnamed representative of the Berlin court said, according to dpa news agency.

In December 2023, the German authorities had added Georgia to the list of safe countries of origin, along with Moldova. This facilitated the processing of asylum applications from citizens of these countries and allowed for faster deportation of rejected migrants. According to the law, asylum seekers sent back to safe countries should not be persecuted there.

Refugee rights organization Pro Asyl had criticized the decision, citing concerns related to security threats posed by the occupation by Russia of territories within these countries, as well as issues relating to the rule of law, LGBTIQ+ rights, and press freedom.

At the time, the German Interior Ministry said that Georgia and Moldova accounted for more than 10 per cent of rejected asylum applications, with less than 0.3 per cent of such applications being granted. According to the German Interior Ministry, more than 1,600 people were deported from Germany to Georgia in 2024.

The Ministry defines safe countries of origin as those where there is generally no fear of state prosecution and where the state protects its citizens.

Since then, Georgia has experienced an authoritarian shift and a deepening political crisis, triggered by the disputed 2024 parliamentary elections and the Georgian Dream government’s U-turn on EU integration. Pro-EU protests have been accompanied by police violence, excessive use of force, beatings, alleged abductions and police impunity. Hundreds of civil servants have been dismissed allegedly for attending and supporting of pro-EU rallies.

A series of repressive laws have been adopted by the ruling Georgian Dream rump parliament and more are an on their way. The international isolation of Georgia has been growing too, with the relations with traditional Western partners, including the EU and the US, at an all-time low.

