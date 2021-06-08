World Bank Approves USD 34.5 Mln for Georgia’s Vaccine Rollout

The World Bank on June 7 said it has approved USD 34.5 million in financing to boost Georgia’s coronavirus vaccine rollout, adding to the USD 80 million already approved in March 2020 as part of the Georgia Emergency COVID-19 Response Project.

The additional financing will support the acquisition and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, including syringes and other supplies, vaccine logistics and distribution, planning and management, vaccine-related communication and outreach, training, and overall health system strengthening, according to the World Bank.

With the increased financial support, the World Bank stated it also aims to contribute to the Georgian authorities’ plan to inoculate 60% of the adult population by the end of the year, as well as “enable affordable and equitable access” to vaccination.

Georgia rolled out the COVID-19 vaccination on March 15, 2021. 43,200 doses of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the country on March 13, while 29,250 jabs of Pfizer/BioNTech followed on March 25. Georgia also acquired a batch of 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine on April 3 and received 100,000 Sinovac shots from China as humanitarian aid on April 30.

To date, a total of 178,738 persons have been vaccinated with at least a single coronavirus shot, while 51,248 have been fully inoculated.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)