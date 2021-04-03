Tbilisi receives a batch of Sinopharm COVID vaccines on April 3. Photo: The Health Ministry of Georgia / Facebook page
Georgia Receives 100,000 Sinopharm COVID Vaccines

03/04/2021 - 15:20
Georgia received a batch of 100,000 doses of the Chinese-developed Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on April 3.

The Health Ministry of Georgia said vaccination with Sinopharm will begin after the vaccine receives the World Health Organization’s authorization.

The Ministry also noted that Sinopharm jabs will be administered in 24 medical facilities throughout the country.

Georgia began the COVID vaccination on March 15. 43,200 doses of British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the country on March 13, while 29,250 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech followed on March 25.

