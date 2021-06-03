U.S. to Send COVID Vaccines to Georgia

The White House announced today the proposed allocation plan to deliver the first 25 million doses of COVID vaccines globally, which also includes Georgia.

According to the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan, approximately 6 million doses will be targeted toward “regional priorities and partner recipients,” including Georgia, as well as Mexico, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Yemen, and the UN frontlines workers. The remaining 19 million will be delivered through the COVAX platform to the nations in South and Central America, Asia, and Africa.

It was not immediately clear from the White House statement approximately how many vaccines will be delivered to Georgia.

“The sharing of millions of U.S. vaccines with other countries signals a major commitment by the U.S. government,” noted the White House statement.

