Prime Minister Garibashvili Concludes Madrid Visit

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited Madrid on May 19-20, where he met with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez, and the President of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, Meritxell Batet. PM Garibashvili was accompanied by Foreign Minister, Deputy PM David Zalkaliani, Economy Minister Natia Turnava, and Environment Minister Levan Davitashvili, among others.

During their meeting at the Moncloa Palace on May 20, the two Prime Ministers highlighted Spain’s consistent support for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic integration, according to the Georgian government’s press service.

PM Sánchez underlined Madrid’s support for Georgia’s ongoing democratic reforms, also noting that the Association Agreement between the EU and Georgia can contribute to economic development and regional stability. He highlighted Spain’s interest in increasing direct investments for projects in Georgia, including in the fields of infrastructure, renewable energy, and tourism.

Earlier on May 19, PM Garibashvili and Congress President Batet reviewed parliamentary relations between the two countries, as the sides discussed organizing a joint forum of their respective parliamentary economic committees.

The parties also discussed Georgia’s role in the region, and future steps for deepening economic cooperation and cultural ties.

Ahead of the meeting with the Congress President, PM Garibashvili, with King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia, opened the international tourism exhibition FITUR 2021. The Georgian Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili, was also present at the exhibition.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)