Prime Minister Garibashvili Visits Baku

In his first neighboring country trip since his return as Prime Minister in February, Irakli Garibashvili, accompanied by Foreign Minister, Deputy PM David Zalkaliani, arrived in Baku today, where he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov, as well as Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

At the meeting in Zuğulba Presidential Palace, President Aliyev said Tbilisi and Baku have a positive history of carrying out joint projects, which “have changed the map of the region” in terms of politics, economics, transportation, and energy.

The Azerbaijani President noted that cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan enabled the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which he claimed is of “tremendous importance” for the general development, stability, and predictability of the Caucasus region, and the broader Eurasian region.

President Aliyev also underscored that “Azerbaijan continues to be one of the biggest investors in Georgia’s economy,” which he said is a result of the “very positive and friendly investment climate” enabled by the Georgian government. “I know that many more Azerbaijani companies are willing to work in your country,” he added.

Prime Minister Garibashvili, on his part, noted that the “excellent relationship” between Georgia and Azerbaijan “counts centuries.”

Noting that the two countries are “interconnected and interdependent,” the Georgian PM also highlighted that Tbilisi and Baku have “executed some of the most important historic projects together.” He said Tbilisi intends to carry out more projects with Baku in the future, which “will further strengthen our relationship.”

Following the meeting with President Aliyev, PM Garibashvili told Georgian media that the sides discussed the revered David Gareji monastery complex, partially located on the undefined boundaries of the Georgia-Azerbaijan border. “We agreed that the dialogue [regarding David Gareji] will continue, accelerate, and be resolved very soon,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the border delimitation commissions of the two countries “will continue working” in the near future.

The Georgian PM also said he discussed economic cooperation, post-pandemic investment issues, and tourism when meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov and Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

