European Council President Meets Georgian Leaders

European Council President Charles Michel held meetings with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on March 1, as part of his February 28 – March 2 visit to Tbilisi.

In a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace, President Zurabishvili highlighted that Georgia needs internal stability, reconciliation and dialogue to enjoy benefits on the road to the EU. All political sides must take responsibility for this, she added.

Moreover, the Georgian President said at the meeting they discussed that EU needs more stability, democracy and economic development from Georgia, amid the shifting situation in the wider region.”Georgia, as an island of stability and democracy, must become stronger,” President Zurabishvili underscored.

President Michel, on his part, said that his visit comes in the context of the deepened political crisis in Georgia, which is a “great concern” to the 27-member bloc. “The EU calls on all parties to step up their efforts to de-escalate the situation and come together to find common ground,” the European Council President stressed.

“We support your sovereignty, your territorial integrity, in a region which, we know is complex,” President Michel noted. The EU, on its part, expects Georgia to continue reforms, including towards judicial independence, he highlighted.

After the meeting with President Zurabishvili, President Michel met Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili. As the Government Administration press service reported, they discussed the political developments in the country and the importance of constructive dialogue.

“The visit is a clear reiteration that our region has a strategic importance for the EU. Focused on wide range of issues including occupation and global pandemic,” PM Garibashvili said afterward.

The European Council President, who arrived from Chișinău late on February 28, will also meet today Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze and opposition leaders. President Michel will depart from Tbilisi to Kyiv on March 2.

The visit comes amid Georgia’s post-election crisis, sparked by the opposition’s parliamentary boycott over “rigged” elections and further deepened after the Georgian Dream Government arrested top opposition leader Nika Melia during a police raid in the United National Movement party headquarters. Melia, charged for inciting violence during June 2019 anti-occupation unrest, refused to post additional bail imposed on him after ripping off the monitoring bracelet.

