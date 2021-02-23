MEPs Address EUCO President on Georgia Before his Tbilisi Visit

Six MEPs addressed on February 23 the European Council President Charles Michel ahead of his Georgia visit on “rapidly deteriorating political situation” in Georgia, and urged him to “encourage Georgian political forces to seek an immediate renewal of the cross-party dialogue, which must lead to a concrete memorandum of understanding focused on nurturing a cooperative and inclusive political environment.”

“The speed and will with which the Georgian political elite re-engages into the cross-party dialogue will reflect their determination to validate the declared European aspirations,” the MEPs said.

The lawmakers noted that after the arrest of the United National Movement leader Nika Melia “by using teargas in confined space”, tensions among the Georgian Dream and opposition “reached extremely dangerous levels.”

Signatories include Petras Auštrevičius (Renew Europe, Lithuania), Andrius Kubilius (EPP, Lithuania), Marketa Gregorová (Greens/EFA, Czech Republic), Witold Jan Waszczykowski (ECR, Poland), Michael Gahler (EPP, Germany).

“The EU cannot overlook the current situation when the use of force, revanchism, and brinkmanship have become dominant trends,” the MEPs stated, adding that “political crisis risks diverging Georgia from the path of reforms under the Association Agreement with the EU.”

According to lawmakers, President Michel should “actively engage” Georgian civil society into this process as they can have “a significant positive influence.”

The MEPs then asked the European Council President to reassure Georgian partners about the EU’s “unwavering support for a secure and prosperous future of the Georgian people.”