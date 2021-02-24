Opposition holds "silent protest" in downtown Tbilisi to remind visiting Secretary Pompeo of "rigged" October 31 parliamentary elections in Georgia. November 18, 2020. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
U.S. Lawmakers: UNM Raid, Melia Detention “Deeply Troubling”

24/02/2021 - 10:57
24/02/2021 - 10:57

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Jim Risch (R-ID), as well as the co-chairs of the House Georgia Caucus, Congressmen Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) and Gerry Connolly (VA-11), said “the corrupt use of Georgia’s law enforcement and judiciary to execute politically-motivated actions jeopardizes what remains of Georgia’s democracy and its Euro-Atlantic path.”

The lawmakers noted that it is “profoundly troubling” that the Georgian Government decided to “raid the United National Movement headquarters to arrest its leader, Nika Melia, and dozens of activists.”

Underscoring that “all political parties in Georgia must cease provocations and negotiate a peaceful resolution to this crisis,” the joint statement called for the “immediate release of all political prisoners,” including UNM Chairman Nika Melia, and Giorgi Rurua, shareholder of pro-opposition Mtavari Arkhi TV.

