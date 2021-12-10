Abkhazia, Russia sign on agreement and roadmap to develop the gasification scheme. Photo: Abkhaz cabinet of 'ministers'
News

Moscow, Sokhumi Sign on Gasification Agreement

10/12/2021 - 12:01
4 1 minute read

On December 9, the Kremlin-backed Abkhaz authorities and Moscow signed an agreement and a roadmap for the development of the region’s general gasification scheme.

The agreement outlines party responsibilities and organizes the work on the development and approval of the region’s general gasification scheme, which has to be carried out in 2021-2022, press office of the Abkhaz ‘government’ reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly promised Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania at their meeting in Sochi on November 2020, that Russia would consider assisting the region in a costly gasification project.

Abkhazia, having no natural gas, heavily relies on electricity to heat in winter, just when the water in the Enguri dam – the region’s main supplier of electricity – drops. Since the crypto-mining became rampant in the region, its chronic power deficit became even more pronounced.

Read Also:

Tags
10/12/2021 - 12:01
4 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

COVID Georgia Live Blog: 3,454 New Cases, 3,334 More Recoveries, 49 Fatalities

10/12/2021 - 11:15

55th Round of Geneva International Discussions

09/12/2021 - 14:49

Remains of 8 Abkhazia Armed Conflict Victims Transferred to Tbilisi

08/12/2021 - 20:09

Study Shows North Caucasians’ Attitudes Towards Georgia

08/12/2021 - 19:37
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button