Moscow, Sokhumi Sign on Gasification Agreement

On December 9, the Kremlin-backed Abkhaz authorities and Moscow signed an agreement and a roadmap for the development of the region’s general gasification scheme.

The agreement outlines party responsibilities and organizes the work on the development and approval of the region’s general gasification scheme, which has to be carried out in 2021-2022, press office of the Abkhaz ‘government’ reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly promised Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania at their meeting in Sochi on November 2020, that Russia would consider assisting the region in a costly gasification project.

Abkhazia, having no natural gas, heavily relies on electricity to heat in winter, just when the water in the Enguri dam – the region’s main supplier of electricity – drops. Since the crypto-mining became rampant in the region, its chronic power deficit became even more pronounced.

