U.S. ‘Deeply Troubled’ By Melia’s Detention

Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said on February 23 that the U.S. is “deeply troubled” by the pre-trial detention of Nika Melia, chairperson of Georgia’s largest opposition United National Movement party, and the arrest of other opposition leaders during the special operation.

The Spokesperson then reiterated the points of the recent statement, noting that “We urge the Georgian government to act in line with its Euro-Atlantic aspirations and to reinforce its commitment to the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law by ensuring that its judicial and prosecutorial system is free of political bias.”

He also said, as per the last week’s statement, that we “call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions or rhetoric that could escalate tensions or result in violence.”

