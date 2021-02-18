“Act in Line with Euro-Atlantic Aspirations,” U.S. State Dept Tells Georgian Gov’t

“We urge the Georgian government to act in line with its Euro-Atlantic aspirations and to reinforce its commitment to the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law by ensuring that its judicial and prosecutorial system is free of political bias,” the U.S. Department of State said in the early hours of February 19, Tbilisi time.

Noting that the U.S. is “deeply concerned” by developments in Georgia, the State Department “call[ed] on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions or rhetoric that could escalate tensions or result in violence.”

“The United States supports a democratic, secure, and prosperous Georgia. We will continue to work with Georgia, our strategic partner, to promote the rule of law and accountable institutions,” the Department of State underscored.

The Court sent United National Movement chair Nika Melia to pre-trial detention on February 17, which was followed by the Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s resignation on February 18, further deepening Georgia’s months-long political crisis. The opposition leaders and UNM supporters vow to physically resist the police’s Melia detention. Melia said today by resignation PM Gakharia avoided “bloodshed” and crackdown on the UNM office.

