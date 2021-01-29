Rapid estimates show Georgia's GDP down 6.1% in 2020. Source: geostat.ge
Geostat: Georgia’s GDP Declined by 6.1% in 2020

29/01/2021 - 12:12
Georgia’s real GDP contracted by 6.1% in 2020, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on January 29.

Geostat also reported that real GDP declined by 7.9% year-on-year in December 2020.

Despite the overall decline, Geostat said in December growth was registered in financial and insurance activities; water supply, sewage and waste management; information and communication; mining and quarrying.

