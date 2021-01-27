Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
News

Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

27/01/2021 - 17:33
2 Less than a minute

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 40 million on the foreign exchange auction on January 27.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to GEL 3.2964 per USD.

The official exchange rate for January 28 was determined at GEL 3.2969 per USD.

This is the second intervention in 2021 after the central bank sold USD 40 million on January 6.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
27/01/2021 - 17:33
2 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Georgia in PACE 2020 Monitoring Procedure

Georgia in PACE 2020 Monitoring Procedure

27/01/2021 - 14:07
Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 742 New Cases, 1,081 More Recoveries, 12 Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 742 New Cases, 1,081 More Recoveries, 12 Fatalities

27/01/2021 - 11:15
Photo of Discontent Simmers in Tbilisi Over Extended COVID-19 Restrictions

Discontent Simmers in Tbilisi Over Extended COVID-19 Restrictions

26/01/2021 - 19:06
Photo of Update: Activist who Dumped Trash on Adjara MP Released on Bail

Update: Activist who Dumped Trash on Adjara MP Released on Bail

26/01/2021 - 18:28
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button