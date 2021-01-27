Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 40 million on the foreign exchange auction on January 27.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to GEL 3.2964 per USD.

The official exchange rate for January 28 was determined at GEL 3.2969 per USD.

This is the second intervention in 2021 after the central bank sold USD 40 million on January 6.

