Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
News

Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 46.6 Mln

25/11/2020 - 17:43
10 Less than a minute

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 46,550,000 at the foreign exchange auction on November 25.  

The central bank said it could not sell completely the initially offered amount of USD 50 million.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to 3.3132.

Today’s intervention was the 24th this year, with USD 823,400,000 sold in total since March 13.

The exchange rate for November 26 was determined at GEL 3.3138 per USD.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
25/11/2020 - 17:43
10 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Geneva Talks Co-Chairs Visit Tbilisi

Geneva Talks Co-Chairs Visit Tbilisi

24/11/2020 - 19:53
Photo of Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Bonds

Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Bonds

24/11/2020 - 18:45
Photo of PACE Co-rapporteurs Call on Parties to Enter Parliament

PACE Co-rapporteurs Call on Parties to Enter Parliament

24/11/2020 - 14:03
Photo of European Parliament Members on November 21 Runoffs

European Parliament Members on November 21 Runoffs

23/11/2020 - 21:50
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button