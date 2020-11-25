Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 46.6 Mln

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 46,550,000 at the foreign exchange auction on November 25.

The central bank said it could not sell completely the initially offered amount of USD 50 million.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to 3.3132.

Today’s intervention was the 24th this year, with USD 823,400,000 sold in total since March 13.

The exchange rate for November 26 was determined at GEL 3.3138 per USD.

