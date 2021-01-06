Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

06/01/2021 - 17:17
The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 40 million on the foreign exchange auction on January 6.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to GEL 3.2998 per USD.

The official exchange rate for January 7 was determined at GEL 3.3001 per USD.

This was the first intervention in 2021.

