Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 19.8 Mln

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 19,822,000 at the foreign exchange auction on December 3.

The central bank could not sell completely the initially offered amount of USD 25 million.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to GEL 3.3111 per USD.

Today’s intervention was the 25th this year, with USD 843,222,000 sold in total since March 13.

The exchange rate for December 4 was determined at GEL 3.3119 per USD.

