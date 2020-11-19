Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
News

Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 30 Mln

19/11/2020 - 13:09
13 Less than a minute

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 30 million on the foreign exchange auction on November 18.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to 3.2902.

The central bank’s data shows that the exchange rate of GEL stayed within the range of 3.28-3.32 per USD over the last week.

The exchange rate for November 19 was determined at GEL 3.2919 per USD.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
19/11/2020 - 13:09
13 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-October 2020

Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-October 2020

19/11/2020 - 14:21
Photo of Georgia Election Live Blog: UNM Announces Decision not to Participate in Runoffs

Georgia Election Live Blog: UNM Announces Decision not to Participate in Runoffs

19/11/2020 - 13:00
Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: Record 3,697 Daily Cases, 2,409 Recoveries, 38 Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: Record 3,697 Daily Cases, 2,409 Recoveries, 38 Fatalities

19/11/2020 - 11:15
Photo of U.S Acting Assistant Secretary Meets Georgian Opposition

U.S Acting Assistant Secretary Meets Georgian Opposition

18/11/2020 - 19:53
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button