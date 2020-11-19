Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 30 Mln

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 30 million on the foreign exchange auction on November 18.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to 3.2902.

The central bank’s data shows that the exchange rate of GEL stayed within the range of 3.28-3.32 per USD over the last week.

The exchange rate for November 19 was determined at GEL 3.2919 per USD.

