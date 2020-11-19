Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-October 2020

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first ten months of 2020 decreased by 15% compared to the same period last year, amounting to USD 9.16 billion, according to preliminary results released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 19.

Exports decreased by 11.1% year-on-year, to USD 2.72 billion, while imports were down by 16.6%, reaching USD 6.44 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit equaled USD 3.73 billion, constituting 40.7% of the trade turnover during January-October 2020.

Turkey remained Georgia’s largest trading partner with USD 1.3 billion in January-October 2020, followed by Russia, China, Azerbaijan and Armenia with USD 1 billion, USD 991.8 million, USD 746.3 million and USD 515.2 million, respectively.

China tops the list of largest trading partners by exports with USD 418.9 million, followed by Azerbaijan, Russia, Bulgaria and Ukraine with USD 364.6 million, USD 351.2 million, USD 255.8 million and USD 164.5 million, respectively.

Turkey, Russia, China, the United States and Azerbaijan are the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports with USD 1.1 billion, USD 709.9 million, USD 572.9 million, USD 448.6 million and USD 381.7 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates are on top of the list of export commodities with USD 618.6 million, followed by motor cars with – USD 335.6 million; Ferro-alloys – USD 198.3 million; wine or fresh grapes – USD 163.1 million; spirituous beverages – USD 99.6 million; waters, natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters – USD 93.5 million; precious metal ores and concentrates – USD 84.9 million; medicaments put up in measured doses – USD 78.6 million; gold – USD 77.8 million; hazelnuts and other nuts – USD 68.1 million; other commodities – USD 897.3 million.

Motor cars are on top of the list of import commodities in Georgia’s foreign trade with USD 623.3 million, followed by copper ores and concentrates – USD 450.4 million; petroleum and petroleum oils – USD 412.4 million; medicaments put up in measured doses – USD 252.9 million; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – USD 219.3 million; telephone sets – USD 131.9 million; wheat and meslin – USD 88.4 million; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes – USD 61.5 million; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 54 million; new pneumatic rubber tires – USD 53.7 million; other commodities – USD 4 billion.

