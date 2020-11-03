Annual inflation rate stood at 3.8% in October 2020. Source: Geostat
Geostat: Annual Inflation 3.8 % in October

03/11/2020 - 13:58
Georgia’s annual inflation in October stood at 3.8%, while on a monthly basis consumer prices increased by 0.8% the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on November 3.

Geostat reported that the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages (5.5% increase), health (9.0% increase), transport (6.0% increase) and tobacco and alcoholic beverages (9.0% increase). Specifically, tobacco prices rose by 13.5% and the prices of alcoholic beverages by 5.1%.

The monthly inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.9% increase), clothing and footwear (5.4% increase), health (1.2% increase) and transport (0.8% increase).

