GD Wins 14 Majoritarian Districts, Runoffs Expected in 16
According to the preliminary election results released by the Central Election Commission (CEC), the candidates from the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party have secured victories in the first round in 14 out of 30 single-mandate majoritarian districts.
Run-offs are expected in the remaining 16 constituencies – including in all 8 districts in Tbilisi, and the other largest cities of Kutaisi, Batumi, and Rustavi, where none of the majoritarian hopefuls were able to garner more than half of the votes.
Result for Tbilisi Constituencies
In the capital city of Tbilisi, GD candidates lead in all districts except for Gldani, where Nika Melia from the United National Movement, the joint opposition candidate, is ahead with 43,88% of votes, followed by GD’s Levan Kobiashvili with 42,69%. Tbilisi results are as follows:
#1 Mtatsminda-Krtsanisi District
- Beka Odisharia, GD – 44,91%
- Shalva Shavgulidze, European Georgia (joint opposition candidate) – 29,45%
#2 Vake District
- Nodar Turdzeladze, GD – 42,24%
- Elene Khoshtaria, European Georgia (joint opposition candidate) – 35,55%
#3 Saburtalo District
- Davit Sergeenko, GD – 43,23%
- Aleko Elisashvili, the “Citizens” – 19,16%
#4 Isani District
- Kakha Kakhishvili, GD – 46,74%
- Khatia Dekanoidze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 27,23%
#5 Samgori District
- Sozar Subari, GD – 45,87%
- Levan Khabeishvili, UNM/Strenght in Unity (joint opposition candidate) – 39,18%
#6 Didube-Chughureti District
- Giorgi Volski, GD – 42,69%
- Zurab Japaridze, Girchi (joint opposition candidate) – 21,09%
#7 Nadzaladevi District
- Mikheil Kavelashvili, GD – 43,76%
- Shalva Natelashvili, Labor Party (joint opposition candidate) – 25,01%
#8 Gldani District
- Nika Melia, UNM/Strenght in Unity (joint opposition candidate) – 43,88%
- Levan Kobiashvili, GD – 42,69%
Countryside Constituencies Going Into Runoffs
#10 Telavi, Akhmeta, Kvareli and Lagodekhi Municipalities
- Irakli Kadagishvili, GD – 47,26%
- Giorgi Botkoveli, UNM – 40,43%
#12 Rustavi Municipality and Norio, Martkopi, Akhalsopeli, Sartichala, Gamarjveba, Akhali Samgori, Lemshvenieri, Teleti, Kumisi and Krtsanisi Administrative Units of Gardabani Municipality
- Nino Latsabidze, GD – 47,47%
- Davit Kirkitadze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 32,6%
#16 Khashuri and Kareli Municipalities and Variani, Nikozi, Tirdznisi, Skra and Shindisi Administrative Units of Gori Municipality
- Zaal Dugladze, GD – 49,34%
- Nato Chkheidze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 29,62%
#21 Tkibuli, Terjola, Zestaponi and Bagdati Municipalities
- Bezhan Tsakadze, GD – 49,49%
- Kakha Getsadze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 26,98%
#23 Kutaisi Municipality
- Zaza Lominadze, GD – 42,16%
- Grigol Vashadze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 34,72%
#27 Zugdidi Municipality
- Irakli Chikovani, GD – 47,91%
- Malkhaz Jalaghonia, UNM/Strength in Unity – 36,95%
#28 Batumi Municipality
- Resan Kontselidze, GD – 40,97%
- Levan Varshalomidze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 37,3%
#30 Khelvachauri (Except Makhinjauri Administrative Unit), Keda, Shuakhevi and Khulo Municipalities
- Anzor Bolkvadze, GD – 46,26%
- Misha Bolkvadze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 32,5%
Districts Where GD Claimed First Round Victory
#9 Gurjaani, Sagarejo, Dedoplistskaro and Signagi Municipalities
- David Songhulashvili, GD – 52,83%
- Levan Bezhashvili, UNM/Strength in Unity – 27,88%
#11 Mtskheta, Dusheti, Tianeti and Kazbegi Municipalities
- Shalva Kereselidze, GD – 50,1%
- Tsezari Chocheli, UNM/Strength in Unity – 33,42%
#13 Marneuli and Gardabani Municipalities (Except Norio, Martkopi, Akhalsopeli, Sartichala, Gamarjveba, Akhali Samgori, Lemshvenieri, Teleti, Kumisi and Krtsanisi Administrative Units)
- Zaur Dargali, GD – 51,16%
- Azer Suleymanov, UNM/Strength in Unity – 38,69%
#14 Bolnisi, Dmanisi, Tetritskaro and Tsalka Municipalities
- Gogi Meshveliani, GD – 55,41%
- Kakhaber Okriashvili, UNM/Strength in Unity – 39,5%
#15 Kaspi and Gori Municipalities (Except Variani, Nikozi, Tirdznisi, Skra and Shindisi Administrative Units)
- Giorgi Khojevanishvili, GD – 55,42%
- Badri Basishvili, UNM/Strength in Unity – 27,82%
#17 Akhaltsikhe, Borjomi, Adigeni and Aspindza Municipalities
- Anton Obolashvili, GD – 61,79%
- Vazha Chitashvili, UNM/Strength in Unity – 24,21%
#18 Akhalkalaki and Ninotsminda Municipalities
- Samvel Manukyan, GD – 61,47%
- Enzel Mkoyan, Independent – 20,02%
#19 Ambrolauri, Oni, Tsageri, Lentekhi and Mestia Municipalities
- Gocha Enukidze, GD – 59,32%
- Dilar Khabuliani, UNM/Strength in Unity – 15,91%
#20 Sachkhere, Chiatura and Kharagauli Municipalities
- Paata Kvizhinadze, GD – 68,86%
- Giorgi Kapanadze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 14,4%
#22 Samtredia, Tskaltubo, Vani and Khoni Municipalities
- Givi Chichinadze, GD – 51,02%
- Nana Zhorzholiani, UNM/Strength in Unity – 31,52%
#24 Ozurgeti, Lanchkhuti and Chokhatauri Municipalities
- Vasil Chigogidze, GD – 54,82%
- Manuchar Kvirkvelia, UNM/Strength in Unity – 22,89%
#25 Tsalenjikha, Chkhorotsku, Martvili and Abasha Municipalities
- Aleksandre Motserelia, GD – 52,81%
- Roland Pipia, UNM/Strength in Unity – 34,37%
#26 Poti, Khobi and Senaki Municipalities
- Irakli Khakhubia, GD – 53,52%
- Murtaz Zodelava, UNM/Strength in Unity – 27,53%
#29 Kobuleti Municipality and Makhinjauri Administrative Unit of Khelvachauri Municipality
- Zaal Mikeladze, GD – 52,52%
- Bondo Tedoradze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 34,68%