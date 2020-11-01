GD Wins 14 Majoritarian Districts, Runoffs Expected in 16

According to the preliminary election results released by the Central Election Commission (CEC), the candidates from the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party have secured victories in the first round in 14 out of 30 single-mandate majoritarian districts.

Run-offs are expected in the remaining 16 constituencies – including in all 8 districts in Tbilisi, and the other largest cities of Kutaisi, Batumi, and Rustavi, where none of the majoritarian hopefuls were able to garner more than half of the votes.

Result for Tbilisi Constituencies

In the capital city of Tbilisi, GD candidates lead in all districts except for Gldani, where Nika Melia from the United National Movement, the joint opposition candidate, is ahead with 43,88% of votes, followed by GD’s Levan Kobiashvili with 42,69%. Tbilisi results are as follows:

#1 Mtatsminda-Krtsanisi District

Beka Odisharia, GD – 44,91%

Shalva Shavgulidze, European Georgia (joint opposition candidate) – 29,45%

#2 Vake District

Nodar Turdzeladze, GD – 42,24%

Elene Khoshtaria, European Georgia (joint opposition candidate) – 35,55%

#3 Saburtalo District

Davit Sergeenko, GD – 43,23%

Aleko Elisashvili, the “Citizens” – 19,16%

#4 Isani District

Kakha Kakhishvili, GD – 46,74%

Khatia Dekanoidze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 27,23%

#5 Samgori District

Sozar Subari, GD – 45,87%

Levan Khabeishvili, UNM/Strenght in Unity (joint opposition candidate) – 39,18%

#6 Didube-Chughureti District

Giorgi Volski, GD – 42,69%

Zurab Japaridze, Girchi (joint opposition candidate) – 21,09%

#7 Nadzaladevi District

Mikheil Kavelashvili, GD – 43,76%

Shalva Natelashvili, Labor Party (joint opposition candidate) – 25,01%

#8 Gldani District

Nika Melia, UNM/Strenght in Unity (joint opposition candidate) – 43,88%

Levan Kobiashvili, GD – 42,69%

Countryside Constituencies Going Into Runoffs

#10 Telavi, Akhmeta, Kvareli and Lagodekhi Municipalities

Irakli Kadagishvili, GD – 47,26%

Giorgi Botkoveli, UNM – 40,43%

#12 Rustavi Municipality and Norio, Martkopi, Akhalsopeli, Sartichala, Gamarjveba, Akhali Samgori, Lemshvenieri, Teleti, Kumisi and Krtsanisi Administrative Units of Gardabani Municipality

Nino Latsabidze, GD – 47,47%

Davit Kirkitadze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 32,6%

#16 Khashuri and Kareli Municipalities and Variani, Nikozi, Tirdznisi, Skra and Shindisi Administrative Units of Gori Municipality

Zaal Dugladze, GD – 49,34%

Nato Chkheidze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 29,62%

#21 Tkibuli, Terjola, Zestaponi and Bagdati Municipalities

Bezhan Tsakadze, GD – 49,49%

Kakha Getsadze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 26,98%

#23 Kutaisi Municipality

Zaza Lominadze, GD – 42,16%

Grigol Vashadze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 34,72%

#27 Zugdidi Municipality

Irakli Chikovani, GD – 47,91%

Malkhaz Jalaghonia, UNM/Strength in Unity – 36,95%

#28 Batumi Municipality

Resan Kontselidze, GD – 40,97%

Levan Varshalomidze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 37,3%

#30 Khelvachauri (Except Makhinjauri Administrative Unit), Keda, Shuakhevi and Khulo Municipalities

Anzor Bolkvadze, GD – 46,26%

Misha Bolkvadze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 32,5%

Districts Where GD Claimed First Round Victory

#9 Gurjaani, Sagarejo, Dedoplistskaro and Signagi Municipalities

David Songhulashvili, GD – 52,83%

Levan Bezhashvili, UNM/Strength in Unity – 27,88%

#11 Mtskheta, Dusheti, Tianeti and Kazbegi Municipalities

Shalva Kereselidze, GD – 50,1%

Tsezari Chocheli, UNM/Strength in Unity – 33,42%

#13 Marneuli and Gardabani Municipalities (Except Norio, Martkopi, Akhalsopeli, Sartichala, Gamarjveba, Akhali Samgori, Lemshvenieri, Teleti, Kumisi and Krtsanisi Administrative Units)

Zaur Dargali, GD – 51,16%

Azer Suleymanov, UNM/Strength in Unity – 38,69%

#14 Bolnisi, Dmanisi, Tetritskaro and Tsalka Municipalities

Gogi Meshveliani, GD – 55,41%

Kakhaber Okriashvili, UNM/Strength in Unity – 39,5%

#15 Kaspi and Gori Municipalities (Except Variani, Nikozi, Tirdznisi, Skra and Shindisi Administrative Units)

Giorgi Khojevanishvili, GD – 55,42%

Badri Basishvili, UNM/Strength in Unity – 27,82%

#17 Akhaltsikhe, Borjomi, Adigeni and Aspindza Municipalities

Anton Obolashvili, GD – 61,79%

Vazha Chitashvili, UNM/Strength in Unity – 24,21%

#18 Akhalkalaki and Ninotsminda Municipalities

Samvel Manukyan, GD – 61,47%

Enzel Mkoyan, Independent – 20,02%

#19 Ambrolauri, Oni, Tsageri, Lentekhi and Mestia Municipalities

Gocha Enukidze, GD – 59,32%

Dilar Khabuliani, UNM/Strength in Unity – 15,91%

#20 Sachkhere, Chiatura and Kharagauli Municipalities

Paata Kvizhinadze, GD – 68,86%

Giorgi Kapanadze, UNM/Strength in Unity – 14,4%

#22 Samtredia, Tskaltubo, Vani and Khoni Municipalities

Givi Chichinadze, GD – 51,02%

Nana Zhorzholiani, UNM/Strength in Unity – 31,52%

#24 Ozurgeti, Lanchkhuti and Chokhatauri Municipalities

Vasil Chigogidze, GD – 54,82%

Manuchar Kvirkvelia, UNM/Strength in Unity – 22,89%

#25 Tsalenjikha, Chkhorotsku, Martvili and Abasha Municipalities

Aleksandre Motserelia, GD – 52,81%

Roland Pipia, UNM/Strength in Unity – 34,37%

#26 Poti, Khobi and Senaki Municipalities

Irakli Khakhubia, GD – 53,52%

Murtaz Zodelava, UNM/Strength in Unity – 27,53%

#29 Kobuleti Municipality and Makhinjauri Administrative Unit of Khelvachauri Municipality