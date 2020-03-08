Georgian Dream, Opposition Reach Consensus over Electoral Reform

According to Georgian media reports, the Ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition reached a consensus over electoral system reform ahead of crucial 2020 parliamentary polls.

The key principles the parties agree on:

The so called 120/30 system, in which 120 lawmakers will be elected through proportional party lists (increase from existing 77) and 30 will be elected as majoritarians (drop from existing 73) from equally sized 30 constituencies.

The threshold to be set at 1%.

The so called 40% barrier principle, stipulating that no party that fails to garner over 40% of the votes can form a one-party government.

Read more:

More to follow

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)