Protest demanding electoral reform outside Georgian parliament building. November 17, 2019. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
News

Georgian Dream, Opposition Reach Consensus over Electoral Reform

08/03/2020 - 16:41
109 Less than a minute
Tags

According to Georgian media reports, the Ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition reached a consensus over electoral system reform ahead of crucial 2020 parliamentary polls.

The key principles the parties agree on:

  • The so called 120/30 system, in which 120 lawmakers will be elected through proportional party lists (increase from existing 77) and 30 will be elected as majoritarians (drop from existing 73) from equally sized 30 constituencies.
  • The threshold to be set at 1%.
  • The so called 40% barrier principle, stipulating that no party that fails to garner over 40% of the votes can form a one-party government.

Read more:

More to follow

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Related Articles

Activists Mark International Women’s Day in Tbilisi

08/03/2020 - 16:12

NATO Commander Concluded Georgia Visit

06/03/2020 - 20:25

Coronavirus: Georgia Suspends Direct Flights with Italy, Tightens Border Control

06/03/2020 - 17:10

Georgian Defense Minister on Official Visit to Azerbaijan

06/03/2020 - 16:18
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button