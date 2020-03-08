News
Georgian Dream, Opposition Reach Consensus over Electoral Reform
According to Georgian media reports, the Ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition reached a consensus over electoral system reform ahead of crucial 2020 parliamentary polls.
The key principles the parties agree on:
- The so called 120/30 system, in which 120 lawmakers will be elected through proportional party lists (increase from existing 77) and 30 will be elected as majoritarians (drop from existing 73) from equally sized 30 constituencies.
- The threshold to be set at 1%.
- The so called 40% barrier principle, stipulating that no party that fails to garner over 40% of the votes can form a one-party government.
More to follow
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)