Polling station in Tbilisi's Vake district. October 31, 2020. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
100% Counted: GD – 48.15%, UNM – 27.14%, EG – 3.78%

01/11/2020 - 21:32
01/11/2020 - 21:32

With all 3,847 precincts counted, preliminary results show the ruling Georgian Dream in the lead with 48.15% (926,959 votes) in Saturday’s parliamentary elections, followed by United National Movement with 27.14% (522,463 votes). Votes received by other parties are as following:

  • European Georgia – 3.78% (72,752)
  • Lelo for Georgia 3.15% (60,691)
  • Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 3.15% (60,592)
  • Alliance of Patriots – 3.14% (60,493)
  • Girchi – 2.89% (55,600)
  • Elisashvili – the Citizens – 1.33% (25,534)
  • Labor Party – 1% (19,281)
  • United Georgia – Democratic Movement – 0.85% (16,328)

