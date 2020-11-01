100% Counted: GD – 48.15%, UNM – 27.14%, EG – 3.78%

With all 3,847 precincts counted, preliminary results show the ruling Georgian Dream in the lead with 48.15% (926,959 votes) in Saturday’s parliamentary elections, followed by United National Movement with 27.14% (522,463 votes). Votes received by other parties are as following:

European Georgia – 3.78% (72,752)

Lelo for Georgia 3.15% (60,691)

Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 3.15% (60,592)

Alliance of Patriots – 3.14% (60,493)

Girchi – 2.89% (55,600)

Elisashvili – the Citizens – 1.33% (25,534)

Labor Party – 1% (19,281)

United Georgia – Democratic Movement – 0.85% (16,328)